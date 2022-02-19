New Delhi: A semi-naked body of a girl was found in Delhi’s Burari area on Friday night, according to police. It was reported that the girl was allegedly strangulated to death. The police further added that the accused, who was identified as Aman, absconded after committing the crime which took place in Kaushik Enclave of Burari area. However, police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused and to know the exact motive behind the brutal murder.Also Read - Businessman Kills Employee, Dumps Body in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Metro Station; Arrested

Giving details, police said the accused had invited the girl to his house after his wife left home to meet her relative. And after his wife returned home, she found the body of the girl lying on the bed. Also Read - Air Force Officer Stabbed to Death in Bihar's East Champaran District

Burari police said it has started the investigation after registering an FIR in the matter. However, the preliminary investigation revealed that Aman was living with his wife Priyanka Rawat at a flat in Kaushik Enclave. Also Read - Cashier, Assistant Cashier Of This Bank Arrested For Stealing Gold Jewellery Pledged By Customers

Another official told India Today that Aman’s wife had gone to a relative’s house and when she returned home at 8 PM, she found the girl’s body on the bed in a semi-naked state. After knowing the matter, Priyanka immediately informed police and then they reached the spot and started investigation.

Police said the deceased girl was a resident of Nathupura area and her father has been informed about the incident.