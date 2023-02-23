Home

Girl Student From Delhi Raped By Instagram ‘Friend’ In Gurugram, Case Filed

Gurugram Rape Case Latest News: The victim filed a police complaint after the accused blackmailed her on several occasions and threatened to kill her.

Gurugram: In a shocking incident, a girl student from Delhi was repeatedly raped by her Instagram “friend” for over a year. The incident was reported in Gurugram, police said on Thursday. According to a report by news agency IANS, the victim reported the matter to the police after the accused blackmailed her on several occasions and threatened to kill her.

As per the complaint filed by the BA first-year student on Wednesday, she had come in contact with the accused Abhishek, a resident of Gurugram, in July 2020 through social media. He had then called her to meet and they met in a park in Gurugram for the first time.

“In September 2021, we met again in MGF Mall from where he took me to a guest house in DLF Phase 2 area where he forcibly developed physical relations without my consent. He raped me repeatedly on several occasions. Finally, I mustered courage and reported the matter,” the victim told the police.

After the complaint was filed, an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 6 of POCSO Act as the victim was minor in a 2020 and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at DLF phase 2 police station on Wednesday.

Police said they are searching for the accused and he will be behind the bars soon. Police also added that after the medical examination of the victim, she was produced in a city court for recording her statement under section 164 of CrPC.

