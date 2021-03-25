New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday launched a scathing against the Centre after Rajya Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi] Amendment Bill on Wednesday evening. Calling it an attempt to stop the good work of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia said, “Passing of the Bill shows that PM Modi’s BJP govt is feeling insecure with Arvind Kejriwal & his work. People have started saying that Arvind Kejriwal can be an option to Modi ji. The Bill has been brought to stop Kejriwal ji from moving ahead.” Also Read - #CovidIsntOverYet: 300 People Challaned For Not Following Mask Rule, Social Distancing Norms in Delhi