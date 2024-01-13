Golden Jackal Falls Victim To Delhi’s Cold Weather, Rescued, Treated By Wildlife SOS

A thorough assessment revealed that the jackal was exhibiting signs of severe hypothermia induced by prolonged exposure to cold.

The canid was identified as an approximately 3-year-old female.

Golden Jackal Rescue: In a swift operation, the department of Delhi Fire Services rescued a distressed female golden jackal, approximately 3 years old, in Bawana, Delhi. Recognising the precarious state of the jackal, the canid was handed over to Wildlife SOS for urgent medical care.

Wildlife SOS, in a recent rehabilitative operation, provided successful treatment to a golden jackal severely affected by the harsh weather in Delhi. The canid was identified as an approximately 3-year-old female.

Upon arrival at the NGO’s treatment facility, a thorough assessment revealed that the jackal was exhibiting signs of severe hypothermia induced by prolonged exposure to cold. The dedicated veterinary team at Wildlife SOS initiated prompt measures to address the cold stress. External heat was provided to aid thermoregulation, stabilising the jackal’s body temperature.

After receiving comprehensive treatment and being deemed fit for release, the female jackal was released into its natural habitat.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “The increasing cold in Delhi is proving to be hazardous for the urban-wildlife population. In these situations, timely medical intervention in caring for the affected animals is absolutely critical.”

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director- Special Projects at Wildlife SOS, said, “The successful rescue and treatment of the jackal exemplifies the synergy between the department of Delhi Fire Services and Wildlife SOS, showcasing the crucial role of collaborative efforts in wildlife conservation.”

