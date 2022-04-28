New Delhi: In an effort to facilitate driving test applicants tied to their office schedule, the Delhi Transport Department on Wednesday decided to extend timings of appointments by two hours at three automated test tracks from April 30.Also Read - Good News! Delhi Govt Extends Validity of Learner's Driving Licenses Till THIS Date

The move was taken after the transport department got feedback from public that a lot of applicants could not avail the appointments for driving tests due to coinciding of their working timing with it.

In the order, the transport department said it has decided to extend the timings of appointment to the desiring applicants.

“With effect from April 30, the appointment schedule during 5 PM to 7 PM will be available for driving tests to be held at automated driving test tracks at Vishwas Nagar, Mayur Vihar and Shakur Pur,” the order stated.

The department said that the district transport officers (DTOs) concerned have been directed to make the needed arrangements for conducting tests in the evening hours.

The department also sought direction to the private company Rosmerta Technology Ltd to ensure the availability of manpower till 8 PM.

The DTOs concerned will keep a vigil by carrying out random checks of skill testing in compliance of all Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, provisions as well as proper functioning of software and hardware for smooth functioning, the order added.

(With inputs from PTI)