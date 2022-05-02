New Delhi: Delhi on Monday registered 1076 new cases of Covid-19, according to the bulletin released by the health department. Delhi’s single-day Covid-19 tally declined for the third consecutive day on Monday. The national capital also maintained its zero death count for the second straight day. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has now reached 18,85,636, of which 5,744 are active.Also Read - Days After Customer's Death in Gardens Galleria Pub, Noida Restaurant Staff Attack 2 Delhi Residents With Knife
However, the national capital's positivity rate climbed to 6.42 per cent on Monday from 4.89 per cent the day before. Furthermore, the total number of tests carried out across the national capital also saw a decline to 16,753 from Sunday's 30,398, the health bulletin data showed.
Covid-19 Delhi: Top Updates
- Hospitalisation rates shot up on Monday with as many as 191 patients admitted, including 13 who are suspected to have Covid-19.
- Of the 178 confirmed Covid-19 patients, a total of 56 are in ICU while 55 are on oxygen support (including those on ventilator).
- Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded 66 new cases of Covid-19, with the tally of active infections in the district staying over 700, official data showed.
- Maharashtra on May 1 has inoculated 16,50,02,160 people. As per the state government data, 7,13,94,498 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,72,69,212 received their second dose and 1,12,173 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.
- As many as 56 COVID-19 cases were reported from Mumbai on Monday pushing the tally to 10,59,970, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed. It also said that 53 of the 56 new cases were asymptomatic and the three persons admitted in hospital did not need oxygen support.