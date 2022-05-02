New Delhi: Delhi on Monday registered 1076 new cases of Covid-19, according to the bulletin released by the health department. Delhi’s single-day Covid-19 tally declined for the third consecutive day on Monday. The national capital also maintained its zero death count for the second straight day. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has now reached 18,85,636, of which 5,744 are active.Also Read - Days After Customer's Death in Gardens Galleria Pub, Noida Restaurant Staff Attack 2 Delhi Residents With Knife

However, the national capital’s positivity rate climbed to 6.42 per cent on Monday from 4.89 per cent the day before. Furthermore, the total number of tests carried out across the national capital also saw a decline to 16,753 from Sunday’s 30,398, the health bulletin data showed. Also Read - 'Heatwave Over' in Most Parts of India, Rains likely to Bring Relief to Delhiites: IMD | 10 Points

Covid-19 Delhi: Top Updates