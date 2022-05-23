New Delhi: Good News For Delhiites! The Aam Aadmi Party-led government announced free travel in the 150 electric buses that are set to be flagged off tomorrow. Delhiites can travel freely without paying for tickets on these electric buses for three days. Delhi Chief Minister is set to flag off a batch of over 100 electric buses on Tuesday. The Delhi government has recently approved the induction of 1,500 low-floor electric buses into its public transportation fleet, of which, over 100 will roll down the city roads from tomorrow.Also Read - Delhi Scientist Working With IT Ministry Dies After Jumping Off 7th Floor of Shastri Bhavan

Delhi Transport Corporation’s first electric bus was flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in January. Terming the flag off as the beginning of an era of the environment-friendly public transport system in the capital, the chief minister had said 2000 electric buses will be procured by the government in the coming years. Also Read - Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: SSC Releases Notification for 835 Vacancies | Check Details Here

All About e-bus inducted in Delhi’s Transportation Fleet

The first e-bus in the DTC fleet had come with zero tailpipe emissions. The electric buses have kneeling ramps for differently-abled passengers and special pink seats for women passengers. The bus is also equipped with CCTV cameras, two-way central command and control centre (CCC) at Kashmere Gate, 10 panic buttons on each bus and a hooter.

At present, there are two e-bus depots to house these vehicles — Mundela Kalan and Rohini Sector 37.

Mundela Kalan is Delhi’s first fully electrified bus depot situated on 4.57 acres of land and has 32 DC fast EV chargers installed with additional facilities like three guardrooms and four service pits and two dry pits. Similarly, the Rohini sec 37 depot, the second fully electrified bus depot spread over seven acres of land, has 48 DC fast EV chargers proposed with 25 already commissioned.

The additional facilities include four service pits and two dry pits.