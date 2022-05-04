New Delhi: In a huge relief for the construction workers in in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the Kejriwal government has decided to provide free bus passes to them for their daily commute. Notably, Sisodia on Wednesday distributed free passes to some construction workers at a function held at the Delhi Secretariat.Also Read - Delhi Registers Over 1000 Covid Cases For 4th Day In A Row, Positivity Rate Rises To 6.42 Percent | Top Points

During the occasion, Sisodia said, “10 lakh workers have been registered in Delhi. In the last one year, the Kejriwal government distributed Rs 600 crore among the 10 lakh registered workers (under various welfare schemes), which is the highest amount distributed among workers in the entire country.” Also Read - Delhi Logs 632 Fresh Covid Cases, 414 Recoveries; Positivity Rate Touches 4.42 Per Cent | Top Updates

Moreover, Sisodia asked the construction workers to spend the money they would save due to bus passes being made free on their family and not waste it on anything else. Also Read - Mask Up Delhi! Covid Positivity Rate Witnesses Nearly 3-fold Spike Between April 11-18

“All construction labourers earlier had to spend somewhere between Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 per month for travel. Now the Delhi government has decided to make bus travel free for such labourers. This will benefit about 10 lakh labourers in the state,” Sisodia added.

Delhi| All construction labourers earlier had to spend somewhere between Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 per month for travel. Now the government has decided to make bus travel free for such labourers. This will benefit about 10 lakh labourers in the state: Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/Vrw4hq1HGj — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Notably, the construction workers include masons, painters, welders, carpenters, crane operators among others.

Sisodia interacted with some of the beneficiaries who told him they used to spend hundreds of rupees per month on travelling to their workplaces.