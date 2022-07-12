New Delhi: The Dwarka Expressway, also known as the Northern Peripheral Road in Haryana portion, which is being built to reduce the traffic on National Highway-8 (NH-8) by about 50%, has been delayed by at least a year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the expressway which is being developed as the first elevated urban expressway in India is now expected to be ready by September 2023, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said on Monday.Also Read - Minor Bleeds From Nose After Being Slapped By Constable In Delhi, City Police Takes Cognizance

Dwarka Expressway is being built to reduce pressure on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (part of the Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai arm of Golden Quadrilateral) and arterial roads that experience severe traffic congestion, primarily from the commuters of West Delhi. Also Read - Video: Rains Lash Delhi, Bring Much-Needed Respite From Sultry Weather

In a series of tweets Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said 50%-60% traffic on NH-8 will be diverted onto the new expressway, thereby improving traffic movement towards Sohna Road, Golf Course Road and air extension. “Once operational in 2023, it shall immensely help reducing the air pollution in Delhi-NCR as well,” he added. Also Read - Don't Have Valid PUC Certificates in Delhi? Get Ready To Shell Out This Much Amount

The Expressway connecting Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana is being developed at a total cost of ~INR 9,000 Cr. with total length of 29 km out of which ~19 km length falls in Haryana while the remaining 10 km of length is in Delhi. #GatiShakti #PragatiKaHighway pic.twitter.com/kLUEvyqmjm — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 11, 2022

Dwarka Expressway: Key Properties