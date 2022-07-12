New Delhi: The Dwarka Expressway, also known as the Northern Peripheral Road in Haryana portion, which is being built to reduce the traffic on National Highway-8 (NH-8) by about 50%, has been delayed by at least a year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the expressway which is being developed as the first elevated urban expressway in India is now expected to be ready by September 2023, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said on Monday.Also Read - Minor Bleeds From Nose After Being Slapped By Constable In Delhi, City Police Takes Cognizance
Dwarka Expressway is being built to reduce pressure on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (part of the Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai arm of Golden Quadrilateral) and arterial roads that experience severe traffic congestion, primarily from the commuters of West Delhi.
In a series of tweets Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said 50%-60% traffic on NH-8 will be diverted onto the new expressway, thereby improving traffic movement towards Sohna Road, Golf Course Road and air extension. "Once operational in 2023, it shall immensely help reducing the air pollution in Delhi-NCR as well," he added.
Dwarka Expressway: Key Properties
- It is a 16-lane access-controlled highway with provision of minimum 3-lane service road on both sides.
- The Expressway connecting Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana is being developed at a total cost of Rs 9,000 Crore with total length of 29 km out of which 19 km length falls in Haryana while the remaining 10 km of length is in Delhi.
- Dwarka Expressway would have 4 multi-level interchanges (tunnel/underpasses, at-Grade Road, Elevated Flyover & Flyover above Flyover) at major junctions including construction of longest (3.6 km) and widest (8 lane) urban road tunnel in India.
- It begins from Shiv-Murti on NH-8 (Delhi-Gurugram expressway) and ends near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, through Dwarka Sector 21, Gurugram border and Basai.
- Once the Dwarka Expressway is completed, it would provide direct access to upcoming India International Convention Centre (IICC) in Sector 25 of Dwarka and will also provide an alternate connectivity to IGI Airport through shallow tunnel.
- State-of-the-art Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) like Advanced Traffic Management System, Toll Management System, CCTV Cameras, Surveillance etc. would be part and parcel of this upcoming world class corridor.
- Dwarka Expressway will have a massive feat of tree transplantation with 12,000 trees transplanted.
- The project is also an engineering ace that includes a 34 meter wide 8-lane highway, a first of its kind being constructed on a single pier.
- The project is estimated to consume 2 lakh MT of steel (30 times of steel used in Eiffel Tower) and 20 lakh cum of concrete (6 times of concrete used in Burj Khalifa) for its construction.