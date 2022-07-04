New Delhi: Amid attrition in private sectors, salaries and allowances of Delhi ministers and MLAs are all set to double as the Kejriwal-led government on Monday passed bills pertaining to the monthly salary raise. The bill which proposes 66.67% salary hike for Delhi lawmakers will now be sent to President for its assent. After the bills get the president’s nod, a member of legislative assembly (MLA) who gets Rs 54,000 per month as salary and allowances, which will paid Rs 90,000.Also Read - Delhi Man Assaults Three Neighbours, Their Pet With Iron Rod Over Dog's Barking | Video

“Today, @DelhiAssembly passed five bills to increase the salary & allowances of Ministers, MLAs, Chief Whip, Speaker & Dy. Speaker and Leader of Opposition after 11 long years since the last increase. These bills will come into force after approval of President of India,” Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet. The members stressed that salaries should commensurate with rising prices and work done by the legislators. Also Read - Delhi Allows 10-Days Grace Period To Follow Single-Use-Plastic Ban

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, “To invite talented people into politics, there have to be rewards. The corporates get talented pool of people because of the salaries.” BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also supported the pay hike. Also Read - IN PICS: Y-Shaped Benito Juarez Underpass in Delhi Thrown Open to Public. 5 Things You Need to Know

According to official figures, an MLA currently draws a monthly salary of Rs 12,000 which will go up to Rs 30,000 after the bills get approved by the president. The constituency allowance will go up to Rs 25,000 from Rs 18,000, while the conveyance allowance will be hiked to Rs 10,000 from Rs 6,000.

The telephone allowance will see a hike of Rs 2,000 from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, while the secretarial allowance will from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

In 2015, the Delhi Assembly had given its nod to form a committee to formulate the hike in salaries proposal. The committee headed by MLA Vishesh Ravi had sent some figures to the Centre, but they were not accepted.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had in May conveyed its prior approval to the Delhi government to introduce legislative proposals in the Delhi Assembly for the revision of MLAs’ salary and allowances. Subsequently, the government introduced five bills in the assembly in this regard.

(With inputs from PTI)