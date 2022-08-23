New Delhi: Here comes a big news for the women drivers in the national capital. The Delhi government on Tuesday said it will soon hire over 200 women bus drivers with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) as part of its effort to provide employment opportunities to them. An announcement in this regard was made by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.Also Read - Manish Sisodia Has Recording To Back His Claims Of BJP Offer: AAP Sources

The transport minister also handed over appointment letters to the first batch of 11 women bus drivers who have completed their training and will be employed with the DTC.

"It is an important day for women. It was CM Arvind Kejriwal's dream to empower women and provide them employment. Today, 11 women drivers got employment letters after completing their training. Ten more women are getting trained while the other batches have also begun. We plan to have 200 women drivers in DTC," he told reporters.

Appreciating the women drivers for their courage to take up bus driving as career choice and becoming a role model for society, Gahlot said he is hopeful that they will inspire more women to become bus drivers with Delhi’s transportation fleet.

“I am very hopeful that with more women driving Delhi government’s buses, the public transportation in the city will become safer and passenger friendly. I wish them the very best for the future, he added.

Giving more details, Gahlot said the Transport Department has sent a proposal to the Labour Department to include bus drivers in the ‘highly skilled’ category, which would lead to an increase in their wages. He said that the decision has to be taken by the Labour Department.

It must be noted that the Delhi government had in February this year relaxed the height and experience criteria for recruitment of women drivers for DTC and cluster buses in the capital.

The minimum height was reduced from 159 cm to 153 cm while the experience period after issuance of heavy motor vehicle (HMV) licence was lowered to one month from three years in the past for female applicants applying for the post of bus driver.

In April this year, Gahlot had also kicked off Mission Parivartan’, an initiative to train women to obtain their HMV licences at the Society for Driving Training Institute (SDTI), Burari.

The initiative is being implemented as a joint venture between the Delhi government and Ashok Leyland Limited to facilitate end-to-end training to 180 women candidates for obtaining driving licence of HMV category.