Good News For Ram Devotees: Kejriwal Govt Likely To Sponsor Travel Of Devotees From Delhi To Ayodhya

New Delhi: The Delhi Government may sponsor the travel of devotees from the capital city to Ayodhya, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has hinted during a public gathering on Thursday.

#WATCH | Delhi: Addressing the State Level Republic Day function at Chhatrasal Stadium, CM Arvind Kejriwal says, “We will try our best to sponsor the travel of devotees from Delhi to Ayodhya Ji. On the one hand, while we have to devote ourselves to Lord Ram, on the other hand,… pic.twitter.com/iIxbAMKF9c — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

