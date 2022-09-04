Gurugram: Appu Ghar, the popular beach-themed water park in Sector-29, Gurgaon, was sealed on Sunday over non payment of dues. Built over 12 acres of land, the amusement park was set up by Gian Vijeshwar, a Sweden based NRI in 1984. It consists of 15 water rides with major attractions like “Oh My Gurgaon”, “Typhoon Tube”, “Cruiser”, etc. and banquet facilities for up to 2,000 guests. The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sealed the amusement park over non-payment of dues worth Rs 48.57 crore.Also Read - Students Among 4 Injured in Firing at Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University Campus

The due amount of Rs. 48.57 crore includes lease rent of over Rs 24.28 crore and an equal amount of penalty over the last several years. HSVP officials said notices in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022 had been issued to the amusement park management regarding the pending dues but the management failed to act against the notices.

As per reports, International Recreation and Amusement Ltd (IRAL), the operator of the theme park, and HSVP had signed a contract in 2011. The IRAL had taken the theme park on lease of 33 years and will have to pay more than Rs 48.57 crore as rent. However, despite being given repeated notices by the HSVP, the due amount was not paid by IRAL.

“IRAL failed to pay a single penny in the discharge of the ground rent as per the lease agreement,” officials said.

Subsequently, on September 2 HSVP administrator Jaspreet Kaur cancelled the lease deed. Before cancelling the lease deed, a 30-day show-cause notice was granted to cure the breaches and defaults to the company.

Apart from this, a penalty of about Rs 95.20 lakh on account of water supply is also outstanding against IRAL from the year 2016 which is payable to HSVP as on August 31.

“The lease deed was cancelled for non-payment of the amount. Notice was given even before the termination of the lease agreement. According to the orders of Chief Administrator HSVP, the possession of Amusement Park was taken on Sunday,” Sanjeev Singla, Estate Officer-II, HSVP said.