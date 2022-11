Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory; Check List Of Diversions, Routes To Avoid

The procession (Nagar Kirtan) which started from 10 am on November 7 from Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chawk will culminate at Gurdwara Nanak Peo Sahib today.

Guru Nanak Jayanti traffic advisory: As India gears up to celebrate Gurupurab after the two-year pandemic break, Delhi police too are ready with their latest traffic advisory to ensure that the pomp and show of Guru Nanak Jayanti remain intact. To make travel during the festival hassle-free for commuters in the national capital, the Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory asking people to avoid certain roads today.

“In view of the Nagar Kirtan (procession) to be carried out on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Prakash Gurpurab, necessary traffic arrangements have been made. People are advised to plan their commute accordingly,” Delhi Police Traffic Police said.

Roads To Avoid on Guru Nanak Jayanti For Nagar Kirtan

Subhash Marg – Red Fort Crossing

H.C. Sen Marg – Shyama Prasad Mukherji Marg

Town Hall

Fatehpuri T-Point

Ajmeri Gate

Ghanta Ghar (R/A Roshanara Road)

Azad Market Chowk

Kalidass Marg – Nagia Park road

Rohtak Road – Rani Jhansi Road

New Rohtak Road – East Park Road

R/A Jhandewalan

Rohtak Road – Faiz Road

Baraf Khana Chowk

Mori Gate Chowk

Boliver Road – Mori gate

Pul Mithai

Nagia Park

DCM Chowk

Chowki No. 2

Roop Nagar Chowk

GT Road Ashok Vihar Flyover

Azadpur HY Point

Parade Ground T- Point

