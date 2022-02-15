Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday announced that the government offices in national capital will remain closed on February 16 on account of Guru Ravidas’s birthday. In an official statement the lieutenant governor of Delhi, said that all government offices under the government of Delhi will remain closed on 16 February, to celebrate the birthday of Guru Ravidas.Also Read - Delhi Horror: 87-Year-Old Woman Raped in Tilak Nagar, Case Registered

The official statement said that the earlier declared restricted holiday on account of Guru Ravidas's birthday declared on 14 February, stands cancelled.