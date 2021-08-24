Gurugram: A retired Army man, known in the area for his social work, allegedly killed four persons including his daughter-in-law in the wee hours on Tuesday in the Rajendra Park area of Gurugram over some dispute with his tenant’s family, the complainant – Ashwani Mishra, the brother-in-law of a deceased Krishna Tiwari – said in his police complaint.Also Read - Video: Portion of IFFCO Chowk Flyover in Gurugram Collapses

The complainant told the police that his sister Anamika had visited his house on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan where she informed him about a dispute between Tiwari’s family and the house owner, 70-year-old Rao Rai Singh. Also Read - Gurugram Hospital Launches Blood Donation Program For Dogs And Cats – See More Details

“My sister had told me that their house owner had developed some dispute with them a few days back. I am completely sure the house owner had killed my sister’s family in a fit of rage with a sharp-edged weapon” Mishra told the police, as reported by IANS. Also Read - Missing Bihar Journalist's Mutilated Body Found After Three Days of Disappearance

Following information given by the victim Krishna Tiwari’s relatives, the complainant had gone to the incident spot in the Rajendra Park area on Tuesday morning and found Krishna Tiwari’s (41) body on the second floor of the house while the bodies of Anamika (38) and her daughter Surbhi (9) lay on the bed. The youngest vitim, Vidhi (3), was admitted to a hospital in critical condition by the police.

The police’s preliminary investigation revealed that the prime accused Rao Rai Singh suspected his daughter-in-law Sunita Yadav (32) of having an illicit relationship with the tenant. He killed his daughter-in-law and the tenant’s family one by one with a sharp-edged weapon and later surrendered before the police at the Rajendra Park police station at around 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday with the weapon used in the crime.

“First, he murdered Sunita Yadav, who was sleeping on the first floor and then went to the second floor and killed three tenants with a sharp weapon. A minor daughter of the tenant who was also attacked, survived,” the police said.

“We are probing the matter from all possible angles. However, it is too early to disclose whether it was an illicit relationship or property dispute behind the incident. It will be clear after a detailed investigation. The matter is under investigation as per the statement given by the victim’s family members,” Deepak Saharan, DCP (West), told IANS.

However, police also suspect the involvement of other criminals in the killings. A case of murder has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Rajendra Park police station in Gurugram.

With IANS inputs