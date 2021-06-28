New Delhi: The Gurugram police have arrested 22 people for partying at a guest house in Sector 38 area here in violation of the Covid safety guidelines, reports news agency IANS quoting officials on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the police team conducted a raid at a guest house ‘Aqua Inn’ located in Sector-38 and apprehended 22 persons for allegedly organising a liquor party without permission and flouting the Covid protocols. Also Read - Karnataka Unlock 2.0: Covid-19 Restrictions Eased in 6 More Districts

They were identified as Aman Kapoor, Nikhil Vaid, Saadh, Parth Dua, Abhishek Sharma, Nitin Dua, Surjit Panchal, Pulkit, Pradeep Goyal, Yash Sharma, Neeraj Sharma, Sumer Singh, Deepak, Akash Garg, Anshul Mittal, Viren alias Honey Yadav, Vivek, Amit, Mukesh Gupta, Deepak Rana, Sagar and Mukesh Kumar.

"It was a liquor party at the Aqua Inn guest house in Sector-38 area. 22 people from Delhi were present there. Most of the party attendees are aged 25-30 years," Sunder Pal, Additional Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar police station told IANS. "They had violated the pandemic norms as well as the night curfew protocols," he added. Later, all the arrested were released on bail.

(With inputs from IANS)