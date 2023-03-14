Home

Delhi Sees Uptick In ICU Admissions Amid H3N2 Influenza Cases Spike

Delhi witnessed a sudden uptick in ICU admissions as the city grappled with a surge in H3N2 influenza cases even as doctors warned people to mask up.

H3N2 Influenza: Doctors have advised people in Delhi to mask up as there is a "severe flu outbreak with prolonged symptoms".

New Delhi: Delhi grappled with a surge in H3N2 influenza cases as the city witnessed a sudden uptick in ICU admissions. Dehi hospitals reportedly saw an increase in ICU admissions of H3N2 influenza patients, mostly with comorbities and older than 75 years of age. Doctors have advised people in Delhi to mask up as there is a “severe flu outbreak with prolonged symptoms”.

“We are seeing an increased number of ICU admissions with H3N2 viral pneumonia, mostly in patients with severe comorbidities and older than 75 years of age,” Dr G C Khilnani, chairman, PSRI Institute of Pulmonary, Crital Care and Sleep Medicine, was quoted as saying in a report by Times of India. “Therefore, it is advised that the elderly and those with existing should avoid social gatherings so they don’t contract respiratory viral infections,” Dr Khilnani said.

Besides Delhi, several cities including Pune, Prayagraj, Kolkata have also seen a spike in H3N2 influenza cases. Cases of ICU admissions in some of these cities have also seen a rise due to the H3N2 virus.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked states to be on alert and closely monitor the situation in view of “rising” cases. “It can be seen that Influenza H3N2 is the predominant subtype among the samples testing positive for influenza, since the beginning of this year,” Mandaviya said.

Children and old age persons with comorbidities are the most vulnerable groups in context of seasonal influenza, the health ministry said.

In an advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), it urged people to wash hands with soap and water if symptomatic, wear masks and avoid crowded places, and cover mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing.

The ICMR had also advised people to take plenty of liquids, avoid touching eyes and nose, and take paracetamol for fever and bodyache.

It also urged people not to shake hands or use other contact greetings, spit in public, not to take antibiotics or other medicines without consulting doctor and eat together sitting close to others.

Brief: H1N1 and H3N2 are subtypes of Influenza A virus. It is a common flu virus found in children and the elderly from December to March. The government maintained that influenza virus is a common seasonal virus which caused fever, cough and running nose. In persons with comorbidity or are elderly it may give rise to respiratory complications.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.