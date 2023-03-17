Home

H3N2 Influenza: Delhi Issues Advisory, To Conduct Early Screening To Detect Cases | Read Full Plan Here

H3N2 Influenza: Takinf preventive measures, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said instructions have been issued to district surveillance units, health facilities, and government hospital authorities to monitor the situation on a daily basis.

H3N2 Influenza: The Delhi government will issue advertisements in newspapers and on FM radio channels to create awareness.

H3N2 Influenza Latest News Today: In the wake of rising cases of H3N2 influenza in other states, the Delhi government on Friday issued an advisory and said the city government has directed authorities to conduct early screening to detect cases of influenza in the national capital.

Giving details, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj though the peak of seasonal influenza is usually over by March, many cases are being registered this time in parts of the country.

He said that the city government has no plan for making masks mandatory. The focus is on taking precautionary measures such as avoiding public places, washing hands etc, he added.

“People who have had severe asthma or Covid are among those impacted the most by influenza. Extra precaution is needed for those aged above 65, children below five years of age and those suffering from lung diseases,” he said.

Saying that the Centre has issued Covid advisory for six states, he said Delhi is not on the list. “However, we are issuing an advisory to check the spread of influenza. The precautionary measures to be followed in case of influenza and Covid are the same,” Bharadwaj said.

He said instructions have been issued to district surveillance units, health facilities, and government hospital authorities to monitor the situation on a daily basis and the districts have been asked to ensure early screening to detect cases.

He said the city government will issue advertisements in newspapers and on FM radio channels to create awareness.

(With inputs from PTI)

