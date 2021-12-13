New Delhi: In a sweet surprise for history and archaeology lovers, a hanging house has found inside Delhi Assembly premises, reported new agency ANI on Monday. Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that a hanging house was predicted after a tunnel was found below the building in year 2016.Also Read - Delhi Pollution: Ban on Entry of All Trucks Expect For Essential Services To Continue, Announces Gopal Rai | Details

“We demolished a hollow wall and found it. I can’t say what’s underneath, will inspect and inform Archeological Department,” Goel was quoted as saying. Also Read - Delhi Scrappers Asked To Fix ‘Fair’ Price For Old Vehicles Being Impounded. Details Inside

This Legislative Assembly functioned till 1926 & was known as the Central Legislative Assembly till 1912. It was later converted into a court. Revolutionaries were brought here from the Red Fort via a tunnel: Ram Niwas Goel, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

“This Legislative Assembly functioned till 1926 and was known as the Central Legislative Assembly till 1912. It was later converted into a court. Revolutionaries were brought here from the Red Fort via a tunnel,” Goel further said talking about the history of the Delhi Legislative Assembly building.

(Based on ANI inputs)