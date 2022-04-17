New Delhi: A total of nine people have been arrested in connection with the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, police said Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said an FIR was registered Saturday under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.Also Read - Noida Police on High Alert After Communal Clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

DCP North-West Usha Rangnani said, "9 accused persons arrested so far; 9 persons including 8 police personnel and 1 civilian were injured and treated in a hospital. One Sub-inspector sustained a bullet injury. His condition is stable."

Police said there was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched during the clashes between two communities Saturday evening. "The procession was underway peacefully; when it reached near C-Block mosque, a man with 4-5 others started arguing with those taking part in the procession. Later, stone pelting started from both sides, said inspector Rajeev Ranjan, who was deployed in the Jahangirpuri PS area, in the FIR statement.

As on Sunday morning, there is a heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri area where the clashes took place. A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, she said.

“Drones and facial recognition softwares are being used to identify those involved in creating the ruckus. All mobile footage and CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity are being scanned to identify the culprits and trace them,” said another police officer.

Officials said overall security has been stepped up in all the remaining 14 police districts of the national capital and technical surveillance mounted to ensure no untoward incident takes place.