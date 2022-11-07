Do You Think Delhi Govt Should Reopen Schools? Have Your Say

Experts have warned that lifting curbs right now would be too soon as the AQI is still in the "very poor" category. What do you think?

Delhi Primary Schools will reopen for physical classes from November 9 as the air quality in the capital city slightly improved.

New Delhi: The Delhi government today lifted the pollution curbs in the city allowing the primary schools to reopen from November 9. Delhi Primary Schools will reopen for physical classes on November 9 as the air quality in the capital city slightly improved. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government announced the decision for reopening Delhi’s primary schools a day after the Centre revoked the stage 4 measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

