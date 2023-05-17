Home

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has urged people to help identifying the man who, in a viral video was seen masturbating while sitting on a seat in Delhi Metro coach publicly, the video of which went viral on social media.

DCP Metro seeks public help in identifying the man who, in a viral video was seen masturbating while sitting on a seat in Delhi Metro. “…he is now wanted in FIR…Please inform SHO IGIA metro on 8750871326 or 1511 (control room) or 112 (police helpline). Identity of the informer will be kept confidential..,” tweets DCP Metro.

This man was performing obscene act in Delhi metro and he is now wanted in FIR NO.02/23 PS IGIA metro. Please inform SHO IGIA metro on 8750871326 or 1511 (control room) or 112 (police helpline). Identity of the informer will be kept confidential.

Help Delhi Police

Thank You. pic.twitter.com/Idf6TRKd2n — DCP Metro Delhi (@DCP_DelhiMetro) May 16, 2023

The video, circulated widely on social media, purportedly showed the man indulging in the obscene act while travelling in the metro.

The disturbing video, recorded by another commuter, showed a man watching something on his phone and masturbating on the Delhi Metro while other passengers near him were seen as highly uncomfortable and moving away.

Police took suo motu action and a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in this regard.

Reacting to the video, Delhi Women’s Commission Chief Swati Maliwal termed it ”absolutely disgusting and sickening”, and demanded exemplary action against the accused.

In a tweet, she wrote, ”Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure the strictest possible action against this shameful act.”

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also issued a statement urging commuters to ”conduct themselves responsibly.”

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also issued a statement urging commuters to "conduct themselves responsibly."