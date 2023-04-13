Home

Heat Wave Alert: Delhi Issues Guidelines to Schools, Bans Assembly During Afternoon Shift

The Delhi government said the schools will have to report to a nearby hospital or health facility if any student has a case of heat-related illness. PHOTO: PTI

New Delhi: After the IMD predicted heatwave conditions for several states, the Delhi government has issued an advisory to schools on preparedness for the ongoing summer season. In the guidelines, the Delhi government stated that all the schools in Delhi recognized under the directorate of education have to ensure that there is no student assembly in the schools during the afternoon shift.

“As the daytime temperature in Delhi crosses more than 40 degrees Celsius during the summer season this is detrimental to the health of the children and adolescents studying in schools. The rise in temperature in NCR has led to the increased instance of heat-related illness,” the Delhi government said in the guidelines.

Water Breaks During Classes

In the guidelines, the Delhi government further added that all schools recognized under the Directorate of Education will have to ensure availability of drinking water to students in the schools. “Students should be given water breaks during classes,” the official circular mentioned.

Cover Heads During Daytime

The Directorate of Education in its circular mentioned that the schools will have to sensitise students to cover their heads during the daytime.

“Sensitise students to cover their heads (use an umbrella, hat, cap, towel and other traditional head gears) during direct exposure to sunlight) when coming or leaving the school)

Directorate further mentioned that schools will have to report to a nearby hospital or health facility if any student has a case of heat-related illness.

IMD Predicts Heat Wave Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued heat wave alert for several states and predicted an increase in maximum temperatures by at least 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the coming five days. The IMD further stated that some states of the country might witness heatwaves from Thursday, April 13.

As per the IMD, the heatwave conditions are likely to take place over West Bengal from April 12 and Odisha from April 13.

As the hot weather conditions continue to persist, it has been reported that the coastal districts may witness a reduction in temperature. Apart from this, the chances of thunderstorms are also calculated.

Rainfall in Maharashtra

Apart from this, the IMD also predicted rainfall in some states till Sunday, April. According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Goa, central Maharashtra, and Marathwada during the next five days.

