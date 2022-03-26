New Delhi: The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to touch 39 degree Celsius by March 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.Also Read - IMD Warns of Heatwave in THESE Districts of Himachal Pradesh. Full Weather Update Here

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, on Saturday. The humidity level was at 56 per cent at 8.30 am, the weather department said.

The city’s air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category (AQI 195) at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The city is expected to see strong surface winds during the day, and the maximum temperature may reach up to 35 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.