New Delhi: Parts of Delhi reeled under scorching heat on Monday as severe heatwave is likely to be expected till April 6, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A prolonged dry spell has led to severe hot weather conditions in northwest India, the IMD officials said. The weather department has predicted severe heatwave conditions at isolated places in Delhi between April 3 and 6.Also Read - Intense Heatwave in India: Best Ways To Protect Yourself From it During Summers

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, six notches above normal, the IMD said. The minimum temperature of the day was recorded at 19.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the relative humidity oscillated between 69 per cent and 14 per cent.

The Palam weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 40. 2 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 40.6 degrees Celsius, Ridge 41.4 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar 40.6 degrees Celsius, Pitampura 41 degrees Celsius, Najafgarh 41.7 degrees Celsius and Mayur Vihar 37. 7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Heatwave alert issued for north India in April

The weather office had stated that northwest and central India and parts of the northeast are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures in April. Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely in south peninsular India, many parts of the eastern parts of the country and the adjoining areas of the northeast, India Meteorological Department Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

India experienced two heatwaves in March, the first between March 11 and 21 when the maximum temperatures hovered five to 11 degrees above normal. The second heatwave started on March 26 and is continuing with the highest day temperatures being five to nine degrees above normal.

Except for coastal peninsular areas, almost all of India received deficit rainfall in March. Normal rainfall for March is 39.3 mm, which is the long period average of rainfall between 1961 and 2010.

India is expected to receive normal rainfall of the long period average (LPA) in April, the weather office said. It said northwest and central India and some parts of northeast India were expected to receive below-normal rainfall in April. “Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over many parts of south Peninsula, western parts of central India and parts of northeast India,” the weather office said.