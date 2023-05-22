Home

Heatwave Grips Delhi: Temperature Crosses 45 Degrees in Several Areas | List of Dos and Don’ts to Follow

heatwave in Delhi: The Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi recorded a high temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees higher than the average.

Temperature in Najafgarh reached a scorching 46.2 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest location within the national capital. Photo: PTI

Heatwave Alert in Delhi: Intense heatwave gripped the national capital as the mercury touched 46 degrees Celsius on Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said such conditions are expected on Tuesday and rains are likely to bring some relief from Wednesday.

“We have issued a heatwave alert for today for south Haryana, Delhi, south UP, north MP, Jharkhand, Bihar and Bengal. Tomorrow, heatwave alert is not given for any place other than Jharkhand,” the IMD said earlier today.

Temperature in Other Areas

The Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi recorded a high temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees higher than the average and the highest recorded this year. In a similar manner, the temperature in Najafgarh reached a scorching 46.2 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest location within the capital.

Other areas such as Narela, Pitampura, and Pusa also experienced heatwave conditions, as temperatures reached 45.3 degrees Celsius, 45.8 degrees Celsius, and 45.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. However, the weather office has predicted relief from the heatwave soon.

What Is Heatwave?

A heatwave is a time of abnormally high temperatures which is recorded more than the normal maximum temperature that happens during the summer season, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Heatwave Advisory: List of do’s and don’ts to follow

Earlier, the health ministry had issued an advisory and recommended drinking water frequently as well as carrying water during travels to stay hydrated. In the advisory, the ministry had recommended consuming fresh fruits such as watermelon, cucumber, lemon, and orange along with salted drinks, such as lemon water, buttermilk, lassi, fruit juices, Oral Rehydration Solution(ORS).

The Health Ministry had advised all to avoid outdoor activities between 12 pm and 3 pm, when the sun’s exposure is the highest to protect against rising temperatures.

DO’s

Stay hydrated always.

Prevent the insensible loss of water.

Avoid working out/exercising during peak heat hours.

DONT’s

Try to avoid non-vegetarian foods with high protein content.

Stay away from salty, spicy, and oily foods.

You need to eat easy-to-digest meals more frequently and in smaller portions.

