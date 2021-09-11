Delhi Rains Latest Update: Heavy to heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday, making it the wettest monsoon season in 46 years and causing waterlogging at several roads that affected operations at the Delhi airport, disrupted traffic on key roads and left passengers trapped in vehicles in flooded underpasses. As per updates from IMD, the national capital recorded 121.1 mm rainfall from 5:30 AM to 5.30 PM.Also Read - Kozhikode Plane Crash: AAIB Report Finds Pilot's Non-Adherence To SOP Probable Cause

Notably, the national capital had recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall on two consecutive days at the start of the month — 112.1 mm on September 1 and 117.7 mm on September 2.

The IMD in its daily update said it has been a bountiful September for Delhi as 383.4mm of rainfall recorded till Saturday evening, which is the highest for the month in 77 years. The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm on Sunday.