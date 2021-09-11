Delhi Rains Latest Update: Heavy to heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday, making it the wettest monsoon season in 46 years and causing waterlogging at several roads that affected operations at the Delhi airport, disrupted traffic on key roads and left passengers trapped in vehicles in flooded underpasses. As per updates from IMD, the national capital recorded 121.1 mm rainfall from 5:30 AM to 5.30 PM.Also Read - Kozhikode Plane Crash: AAIB Report Finds Pilot's Non-Adherence To SOP Probable Cause
Notably, the national capital had recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall on two consecutive days at the start of the month — 112.1 mm on September 1 and 117.7 mm on September 2. Also Read - More Rains in Forecast For Mumbai, Konkan & Western Maharashtra, Says IMD
The IMD in its daily update said it has been a bountiful September for Delhi as 383.4mm of rainfall recorded till Saturday evening, which is the highest for the month in 77 years. The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm on Sunday. Also Read - Delhi Rains: Children Swim On Heavily Waterlogged Roads Near MCD Civic Centre | Watch
- As many as 380 waterlogging complaints were received by the public works department and civic agencies till Saturday evening, a recurring problem in the city during the Monsoon.
- An old building in Delhi’s Narela area, which was declared a dangerous structure by civic authorities, collapsed. However, no one was injured in the incident.
- As the forecourt of the Delhi airport was also waterlogged, three flights were cancelled and five diverted to Jaipur and Ahmedabad.
- Images shared on social media, purportedly of the area, showed submerged cars and the people wading through the water to reach the entry gate of the airport.
- Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he spoke to airport officials and “was told that the waterlogged forecourt was cleared up within 30 minutes”.
- The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said the waterlogging at the forecourt was “for a short period” and operations have been back to normal since 9 AM.
- Delhi Fire Service safely rescued 40 passengers from a bus that was trapped at an underpass of Palam flyover towards airport road due to waterlogging, officials said.
- Another 18 passengers were trapped in a tempo and a truck and were rescued from the waterlogged area of outer Delhi’s Mundka.
- Waterlogging resulted in heavy traffic jams at busy road stretches, including ITO, Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, Azadpur, Pul Prahladpur and Rohtak Road.
- Nearly 10 instances of trees falling were reported in the city. A highly unusual monsoon season this year has yielded 1,100 mm of rainfall in Delhi so far, the highest in 46 years, and almost double the precipitation recorded last year, the IMD said.