Heavy Traffic Near Delhi’s Ashram Flyover; Here’s List Of Alternate Routes To Take

New Delhi: Massive traffic on Monday was reported near the Ashram flyover that has been shut for 45 days due to the construction of a link-artery. There is heavy traffic in the area, the officials said and added that several people called police to report jams.

Traffic coming from the Outer Ring Road, both sides of the carriageways passing through the Ashram Chowk, DND flyover, Mathura road and Noida were badly affected.

“From January 1, both the carriageways of the Ashram flyover will be closed due to the construction of a connecting road between the Ashram flyover and new DND flyover,” the traffic police had said in a statement.

“The movement of traffic may be restricted and diverted accordingly from the roads and stretches connecting the Ashram flyover, both side carriageways passing through Ashram Chowk, DND flyover and Mathura Road,” it had said.

Ashram flyover closure: Alternate routes to take

Commuters coming from the Badarpur side are advised to follow Mata Mandir Marg for Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan.

Commuters coming from Badarpur, Sarita Vihar and Jamia side are advised to follow U-turn for Captain Gaur Marg, Lajpat Nagar, AIIMS.

The traffic police had earlier advised people to park only at designated places and plan their journeys, especially if they were going to hospitals, bus terminals, railway stations and airports, owing to the flyover’s closure.

During this period, both carriageways of the ring road on the underside of the flyover will be operational, the traffic police had said. The traffic police has suggested alternative routes to people.