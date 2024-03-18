Home

‘Hero of Dilli Wallas’: Dehi CM Kejriwal Feels Sad For Satyendar Jain After Supreme Court Denies Bail | Video

New Delhi: After the Apex Court denied AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s bail plea related to the money laundering case on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed sympathy for him and termed the AAP leader a hero for Delhiites.

