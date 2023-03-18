Home

News

Delhi

Highly-Decomposed Body Of 66-Year-Old Man From Mauritius Found Near Geeta Colony Underpass

Highly-Decomposed Body Of 66-Year-Old Man From Mauritius Found Near Geeta Colony Underpass

Lutchmee came to India on February 6 on a tourist visa and his body was found on Friday evening after a passerby informed police.

New Delhi: The highly-decomposed body of a 66-year-old man from Mauritius was found close to an underpass in the Geeta Colony area in Delhi on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Bagwath Lutchmee, a resident of Mauritius, according to police.

Lutchmee came to India on February 6 on a tourist visa and his body was found on Friday evening after a passerby informed police.

You may like to read

The body seemed to be two to three days old. It has been preserved in a hospital.

Teams have been formed and a probe has been launched, a senior police officer said, adding that they are visiting the areas where the deceased had gone before his death for inquiry purposes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.