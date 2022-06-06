New Delhi: A 26-year-old law student from Delhi has been arrested after a video showing him speeding away after intentionally hitting a biker with his SUV went viral on Sunday, prompting the Delhi Police to take cognisance of the matter. The accused SUV driver has been identified as Anuj Choudhary, a final year LLB student in a private college. Choudhary was arrested by a team from the Fatehpur Beri police station on Monday.Also Read - Severe Heatwave Warning For Delhi And Neighbouring Areas, IMD Issues Orange Alert

Furnishing the details, Additional DCP (south) Harsh Wardhan said that a PCR call about the incident was received at 7.21 am on Sunday. "On reaching the spot near Arjan Garh Metro station, a Royal Enfield Classic 350 was found in damaged condition. The injured person, identified as Shreyansh (22), had been taken to a hospital for treatment," Wardhan said.

The officer said that the victim did not make any statement at that time as he was in need of treatment and went home. Subsequently, a video of the incident surfaced on social media and the complainant was asked to record his statement at the earliest.

@PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @DCPNewDelhi Please help us , the Scorpio Car driver almost killed a few of our riders and threatened to kill us by crushing us under the car. This is not what we vote for or pay taxes for no one was severely injured

Gears respect riders pic.twitter.com/rcZIZvP7q4 — ANURAG R IYER (@anuragiyer) June 5, 2022

“Shreyansh said that he along with his friends went to a temple in the Aravallis and were returning home on Sunday morning on their motorcycles. On the way, he had an argument with the driver of a Scorpio car over rash driving/over-speeding during which the Scorpio driver threatened him with dire consequences,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, Shreyansh crossed the Scorpio and went ahead. In the 45-second video clip posted on social media by Anurag R. Iyer, the Scorpio could be seen hitting Shreyansh from behind, who fell off his bike and collided with railing across the road. As the biker was wearing a helmet, he received minor bruises and his life was saved. “An attempt to murder case has been registered against the driver of the Scorpio,” the officer said. Apart from arresting the accused driver, the offending vehicle has also been seized.

(With inputs from IANS)