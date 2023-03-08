Home

News

Delhi

Holi 2023: Liquor Shops To Remain Closed In Delhi Today

Holi 2023: Liquor Shops To Remain Closed In Delhi Today

Holi 2023: All liquor shops will remain closed in Delhi today due to holi celebrations.

As per the official list of dry days in Delhi, March 8 has been listed as a dry day in Delhi.

Holi 2023: All liquor shops will remain closed in Delhi on Wednesday due to holi celebrations. As per the official list of dry days in Delhi, March 8 has been listed as a dry day in Delhi. This means sale of alcohol is permitted in Delhi today.

Banks and stock markets are also closed today in view of holi celebrations.The holi festival signifies the triumph of good over evil and celebrates the eternal love of Lord Krishna and Radha. This year it is being commemorated on March 8 on the full-moon day of Phalguna month of the Hindu calendar.

You may like to read

Dry day list 2023

The dry day list varies from state to state. However, all national holidays like Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti are marked as dry days.

March 8, Wednesday: Holi

March 30, Thursday: Ram Navami

April 4, Tuesday: Mahavir Jayanti

April 7, Friday: Good Friday

April 14, Friday: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 22, Saturday: Eid ul-Fitr

May 1, Sunday: Maharashtra Day

Holi is a national festival of India and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor across the country. It is a time when people of all ages, religions and communities come together to celebrate and spread joy. India celebrated ‘Choti Holi’ on March 7. The second day of Holi is celebrated by playing with colours and water. People smear each other with coloured powder, throw water balloons and spray coloured water on each other, and indulge in festive food and sweets. The festival is a symbol of joy, unity, and love, where people forget their differences and come together to celebrate.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.