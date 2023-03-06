Home

News

Delhi

Holi 2023: Delhi Police Issues Guidelines For March 8. Read Details Here

Holi 2023: Delhi Police Issues Guidelines For March 8. Read Details Here

Delhi Police on Monday issued guidelines for Holi celebrations in the city and said strict action will be taken against drunk driving.

Holi 2023: Delhi Police said elaborate security arrangements have been made for March 8.

Holi 2023: Delhi Police on Monday issued guidelines for Holi celebrations in the city and said strict action will be taken against drunk driving. In a statement, Delhi Police said elaborate security arrangements are being made and random checking will be conducted to deal with traffic violations.

“On the day of the Holi festival, adequate deployment of the police force will be done as per requirements. As Holi gives a message of the triumph of good over evil we want all Delhi residents to be safe, and clean during Holi,” SS Yadav, Special CP Traffic, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

You may like to read

“Delhi Police will keep a check on black films, triple riding, underage driving and without a helmet driving. Mobile pickets will also do random checking for liquors and police will take strict action against drunken driving,” police said.

When Is Holi – March 8 or March 9?

With confusion prevailing about the Holika Dahan timing, people are equally confused on the day they will play with colours. Astrologers have finally announced that the festival of colours is March 8. Astrologers say colour is played on the day of ‘Parewa’, (first day of the month of Phagun) and Holika Dahan is performed on Purnima (full moon day prior to Parewa).

Holi celebrations in Vrindavan

Hundreds of widows celebrate the festival of colours on March 6 in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan. This event of Holi was organised in the premises of Radha Gopinath Temple, one of the seven temples of the city.

Gulal and flowers like rose and marigold have been arranged on a large scale to celebrate the festival. Vineeta Verma, vice-president of social organisation Sulabh International, said hundreds of destitute and widowed mothers living in shelter homes of Vrindavan will celebrate the

Sevayat Gopinathlal Dev Goswami of Radha Gopinath temple said preparations for Holi have started in the temple. Gulal and colours have been brought in from Delhi along with a ton of different types of flowers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.