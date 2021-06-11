New Delhi: In a step that will take Delhi closer to home delivery of liquor, the Arvind Kejriwal government has permitted delivery of Indian and foreign liquor through mobile app and online web portal under the new excise policy. The liquor vendors that are willing to start home delivery service can apply for a licence from Delhi government from today. Also Read - BIG Decision on Delhi Liquor Stores: Kejriwal Orders Deployment of Marshals at Alcohol Shops to Ensure Covid-Appropriate Behaviour

“Licence in Form L-13 for home delivery of Indian liquor and Foreign Liquor by ordering through mobile app or online web portal. The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution,” the official notification read.

The amended excise rules will into effect in the national capital from Friday according to orders by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi Anil Baijal. However, it must be noted that home delivery of liquor will not begin immediately and will take some time as the government is yet to issue the terms and conditions to implement it.

As per the previous excise rules, home delivery of liquor was permitted only for orders placed through fax and email. Due to the impracticality of the rules, there were no takers for the L-13 licence. The government has not issued any L-13 licence till date.

However, the new excise rules allow orders for home delivery of liquor through mobile apps and websites.

According to an official notification issued on Thursday, the Delhi finance department has said most of the amendments, including that of Rule 66 of the Delhi Excise Rules, will come into effect from June 10.

However, whether or not home delivery of liquor finally begins in Delhi still depends on the number of applications for L-13 licences and the government’s willingness to clear those.

The Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday, permit the holders of the necessary licences to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, the courtyards of clubs, bars attached to hotels and independent restaurants, where customers will also have a choice of getting alcohol in bottles.