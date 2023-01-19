Home

Honey Trap: Looking For A ‘Call Girl’ Online, Delhi Radiologist Loses Rs 25,000

According to the investigation, the victim, who is a radiologist, at a Delhi-based hospital, contacted the accused while searching for a "call girl" online.

New Delhi: A radiologist, while looking for a “call girl” online, lost Rs 25,000 as he was forced to pay the sum after being honey-trapped in Sector 40 in Gurugram, the police said. According to the investigation, the victim, who is a radiologist, at a Delhi-based hospital, contacted the accused while searching for a “call girl” online.

After the deal was finalised, the four accused reached the destination given by the complainant, accompanied by the woman.

As they met, they asked the complainant to transfer a sum of Rs 25,000 to their E-wallet. Later, they asked him to transfer Rs 10,000 after threatening the radiologist to implicate him in a rape case. When he refused, they fled leaving him on the roadside, police said.

The incident took place on January 7 but the FIR was registered only on Tuesday.

The four accused, identified as Pawan, Mohit, Sunil and Deepshika, were nabbed on Wednesday evening. The money has been reverted to the victim’s e-wallet account.

According to the complainant’s account, the radiologist alleged that he was on foot at the road near his house on the night of January 7 around 9 pm when a white car without a number plate stopped just near him. He further told the police that he was forced to transfer Rs 25,000 from his e-wallet account. Later, he was threatened to pay another sum of Rs 10,000 and later fled away after leaving him on the roadside.

After confirmation of the transaction, an FIR was registered on Tuesday against the unidentified accused under sections 365 (kidnap), 384 (extortion), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 40 police station on Tuesday and the four accused were nabbed.

“We are verifying the facts over the claim of the accused. The accused were arrested and let off on bail after they joined the investigation. Further probe is underway”, said inspector Satish Kumar, SHO of Sector 40 police station.