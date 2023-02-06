Home

News

Delhi

Honeytrap Gang Busted In Delhi: Police Unravels Key Details of This Sextortion Racket

Honeytrap Gang Busted In Delhi: Police Unravels Key Details of This Sextortion Racket

Delhi Police busted an extortion gang and arrested four members, including a woman who allegedly honey-trapped people by introducing herself as a masseuse.

Delhi Police busted an extortion gang and arrested four members, including a woman who allegedly honey-trapped people by introducing herself as a masseuse.

Honeytrap Gang Busted In Delhi: Delhi Police had a major breakthrough as they busted an extortion racket and arrested four members of a gang, including a woman, who allegedly honey-trapped people by introducing herself as a masseuse. The accused have been identified as Sunny Suneja, Md. Shafiq, Deepak Budhiraja, and Hemlata. all the accused were booked under sections 389, 419, 170, 120 B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a complaint filed by Nand Kishor resident of Balbir Nagar Shahdara, Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohit Meena said.

How This Gang Operated

The matter came to light after a complaint was filed by Nand Kishore who became their latest victim. According to the complainant, he got in touch with the gang after he found a phone number on a website and was later introduced to a woman who claimed to be a masseuse. On the very next day, the complainant and that lady met at the signature bridge. Afterwards, they continued chatting on WhatsApp over text messages.

On January 29, the lady asked the complainant to meet him at DTC Depot Seemapuri. 30 minutes later another lady joined them who claimed to be a friend of the masseuse.

“After that lady asked the complainant to go to her friend`s house and thereafter they went to a room. After some time suddenly someone knocked at the door and suddenly 4-5 people appeared in front of the door, they introduced themselves as an officer from the Crime Branch, a landlord, and a woman who introduced herself as a member of an NGO and a person with the Uniform posing himself as Sub Inspector from Delhi Police,” the police said in a statement.

The man in uniform threatened the complainant that he would be charged under POCSO as the girl was a minor. Later, they demanded Rs 10 lakh from Kishore or they would implicate him in a false case.

When Kishore refused to pay money, they threatened to take him to the police headquarters and took him in a car.

And as they reached opposite the CNG Pump Delhi Road the complainant said that he would arrange for the money, the men posing as police personnel stopped the car.

The complainant, somehow, managed to escape from the car and shouted for help. Soon, people nearby gathered and caught the man posing as police personnel.

“A PCR call was made, and the accused later identified as Sunny Suneja was handed over to police,” the police further said.

During the police interrogation, Taneja revealed several details of their operation. “He stated that Honey Saxena introduced himself as a coordinator who provided work to the actors. Honey Saxena asked Sunny to act as a police officer and on his behest, he pretended as SI during the whole fake raid,” the police added.

Police uniform worn by Sunny Suneja, a Car used in the incident, four mobile phones used by accused persons, sweater of accused Deepak recovered.