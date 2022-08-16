New Delhi: Delhi is witnessing a surge in hospitalisations as the city reports a spike in coronavirus cases, prompting the authorities to issue warning, urging people to wear masks and observe COVID-19 precautions and protocols. A public health expert and a member of the Lancet Commission has said that the hospitalisation in Delhi has increased over the past few days as Covid cases continue to surge in the national capital.Also Read - Lockdown Ahead? As Delhi Covid Cases Spike, LG Saxena Urges People to Follow Covid-Appropriate Behaviour

Public health expert Dr Suneela Garg, a member of the Lancet Commission, told NDTV, "The recovery rate is good, but cases are rising and hospitalisation has picked up. Over 500 (Covid) beds are occupied at the moment of the 9,000. Over 20 of the 2,129 ICU beds are occupied. 65 patients on are ventilation at the moment."

"There is no need to panic, but this is a marker of caution," she added.

LG Saxena Urges People to Follow Covid-Appropriate Behaviour

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said the pandemic was far from over and appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. VK Saxena said, “We are witnessing a rise in Covid-19 infections, consistently high positivity and cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realize that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down.”

Delhi Covid Tally

Delhi on Tuesday reported 917 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the city health department. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi’s caseload went up to 19,86,739 and the death toll to 26,392, it said.

The fresh cases came out of 4,775 tests, the health department said in its latest bulletin. On Monday, the national capital had reported 1,227 cases.