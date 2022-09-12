New Delhi: The National Capital on Monday reeled under extreme humid condition with maximum temperature recorded 37.3 degrees Celsius, four degrees higher than the season’s average. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. IMD also informed that Delhi’s humidity levels oscillated between 79% and 50%.Also Read - Odisha Weather: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall From Sept 9-11, Landslides In Hilly Areas

However, the weather department has predicted general cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain at some places in the city on Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures would settle around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively. Also Read - Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains, Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Other Areas

DELHI COVID TALLY

Meanwhile, in another news, Delhi witnessed a major dip in covid cases on Monday. Delhi recorded one more death due to COVID-19 and 63 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Monday, according to the data shared by the city health department. Also Read - Bengaluru Cries FLOOD As Rain Breaks 90-year Record, Heavy Rain Forecast For Next 2-3 Days

The new cases were detected from the 3,434 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases and fatalities, Delhi’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,01,769 and the death toll has gone up to 26,494, according to the bulletin.