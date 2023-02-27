Home

How CBI Grilled Manish Sisodia In Excise Scam: 8-Hour Questioning, 8 Pointed Questions. Details Here

Well, we have some crucial details as to what happened in the 8-hour questioning of Manish Sisodia:

Delhi Deputy CM was arrested by the CBI on Sunday in excise policy scam.

Manish Sisodia Arrested: The CBI on Sunday arrested Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam. The arrest was very well predicted by AAP itself as both Sisodia and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had hinted that the arrest will happen sooner than later. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI after eight hours of grilling by an elite panel in the liquor policy scam. What followed next was nothing out of the norm as both AAP and the BJP engaged in a war of words with other opposition parties slamming the ruling Modi government for using CBI as a tool against its rivals.

So, the question is what happened inside those closed walls? What were the key charges levelled against Sisodia, and what were the key questions asked? Well, we have some crucial details as to what happened in the 8-hour questioning of Manish Sisodia:

CBI’s 8 Pointed Questions To Manish Sisodia

Did you call DANICS officer C Arvind to Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and hand over the ‘draft GoM’ report? Was there any discussion in GoM meetings about giving wholesale business to private entities? Was it discussed in these meetings that a 12% margin will be fixed for private entities? Where were the alleged 6% kickbacks (from the 12% margin) used? How much money was received as kickbacks in total? What’s your relationship with businessmen Amit Arora, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey? What discussions were held with the excise commissioner and two other excise officials pertaining to the framing of policy? Did you use multiple phones, many of them in another person’s name, during the commission of the alleged crime? Was approval of competent authority taken?

Charges Levelled Against Manish Sisodia

The CBI has argued that Manish Sisodia was instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority, and with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensees after. Liquor businessmen Amit Arora, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey are close associates of Manish Sisodia and were actively involved in managing and diverting undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to accused public servants.

Fresh Allegations By CBI

The profit margin was increased from 5% to 12% on the South lobby’s demand.

The report of the expert committee was changed by constituting a GoM in a calculated manner by concealing an earlier note from council of ministers in support of the expert committee.

A crucial file is missing.

‘South lobby’ allegedly paid kickbacks.

A top excise official was pressured into toeing the line.

Meanwhile, Sisodia has been sent to five-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the excise policy case. During the hearing, the central agency sought five days for Sisodia, claiming the conspiracy was hatched in a very planned and secret manner.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.