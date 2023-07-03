Home

Huda City Centre Metro Station on Yellow Line To Be Renamed As Gurugram City Centre

Delhi Metro Latest Update: The DMRC in a statement said the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements has been initiated and shall be changed gradually.

Delhi Metro Latest News Today: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) on Monday renamed the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line as Gurugram City Centre. In a statement, the DMRC said the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements has been initiated and shall be changed gradually.

"A decision has been taken to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line as Gurugram City Centre. Accordingly, the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements etc has been initiated and shall be changed gradually," the DMRC said in a statement.

The development comes days after the Union Cabinet gave its nod to the extension of the metro network from the Huda City Centre station to Cyber City in Gurugram.

For the unversed, the HUDA City Centre is a terminal station on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro. It is an elevated station and is located in Gurgaon in the National Capital Region of India. The HUDA City Centre metro station was inaugurated on 21 June 2010 as part of the Qutab Minar—HUDA City Centre corridor.

The change in name of the metro station came three years after the Delhi government had renamed Pragati Maidan metro station as Supreme Court metro station.

Sources told PTI that a request to rename this metro station had come from both the Centre and the Haryana government.

