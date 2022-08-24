New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council has asked its officials to carry out a survey to identify restaurants that are operating or serving liquor without a licence under its jurisdiction. NDMC Member Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Wednesday said they have got to know that some restaurants were either functioning illegally or were serving liquor without a permit from the civic body.Also Read - New Delhi Municipal Council Hikes Licence Fee For THESE Trades By Up To Rs 9,800

"So to get a clear picture, we have directed officials to conduct a survey to identify restaurants that are operating or serving liquor without a valid licence under the NDMC jurisdiction. The aim is to find such entities and penalise them," Chahal said.

He said the decision was taken in the NDMC's Council meeting — the highest decision-making body of the civic body. The Director, licensing, of the NDMC will monitor the survey and submit a report to the civic body, Chahal added.

He said the Council also decided to form a sub-committee to deliberate on the legal transfer of the licence of shops or kiosks on legal heir basis. The estate department of the NDMC primarily deals with various types of properties like shops, kiosks and stalls.