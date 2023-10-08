Home

IIT Delhi: 20-Year-Old Employee Arrested For Filming Women In Washroom, Case Registered

A video went viral on social media in which a few girls from Bharati College alleged that they were filmed in the washroom in IIT Delhi. It has been found out that a 20-year-old employee was doing this and he has now been arrested..

IIT Delhi

New Delhi: A 20-year-old employee of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has been arrested and a case has been registered against him for filming women in the washroom. A video had been posted on social media in which students from another college of Delhi University had alleged that they were being secretly filmed in IIT Delhi during the institute’s ongoing fest. It was also alleged that no proper action was taken against the accused by the administration, following which, the accused has been arrested, a case has been registered against him and he has been sent to judicial custody. Know more about the case..

20-Year-Old IIT-D Employee Arrested For Filming Women In Washroom

As mentioned earlier, a 20-year-old employee of IIT Delhi, i.e. a sweeper in the institute has been arrested on charges of secretly filming women in the washroom. According to a senior officer of Delhi Police, “A complaint was received through X at Kishangarh police station regarding making a video in the ladies washroom of IIT-Delhi by a boy. A case under Section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Saturday and the accused — a contractual sweeper — was arrested and sent to judicial custody.”

Students Of Bharati College Alleged Being Recorded

According to Delhi Police, nearly 10 students of University of Delhi’s Bharati College alleged that they were recorded/filmed in the washroom in the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi when they were there to participate in a fashion show during the ongoing fest. In the video that was posted online, the Bharati College students also alleged that no action was taken by the administration, even after they were informed. A complaint was then filed at the Kishangarh Police Station.

IIT Delhi Pledges ‘Zero Tolerance’ For Such Cases

Following this case, IIT Delhi has expressed deep regret over the incident and has said that the accused was immediately handed over to Delhi Police. IIT-D also issued a statement, pledging ‘Zero Tolerance’ for cases like these. The statement read, “He was identified as an employee of an agency to which housekeeping services have been outsourced. The Institute treated the matter with the utmost seriousness and urgency it deserved. The institute is fully cooperating with the police and has a zero-tolerance policy for any such instance.”

