Home

News

IMD Delhi Weather Forecast: Check Maximum-Minimum Temperature, Rainfall Predictions For The Week

IMD Delhi Weather Forecast: Check Maximum-Minimum Temperature, Rainfall Predictions For The Week

Temperatures in Delhi have been plunging and the weather is expected to remain the same for the coming week. Take a look at the IMD Weather Forecast for Delhi, for the coming week..

Delhi Winter IMD Prediction (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The winters have been going strong, keeping both the maximum and minimum temperatures low for the national capital. The whole of North India has been facing severe cold and so is New Delhi; where the maximum and minimum temperatures have plunged way below normal; the cold wave is accompanied with dense fog, delaying train and flight operations. IMD has also predicted light showers in the city between January 8 to January 10, 2024. As we begin a new week of January 2024, take a look at IMD’s latest forecast for Delhi with the daily max-min temperatures and rainfall prediction…

Trending Now

IMD Delhi Weather Forecast For This Week

According to the official website of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather forecast for the second week of January 2024 say that the city’s maximum temperature may be 19 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature may be 6.9 degree Celsius for Jan 6-10, 2024; the maximum and minimum temperatures for January 11-15, 2024 are expected to be 19.9 degree Celsius and 7.4 degree Celsius respectively. Check day-to-day weather update for Delhi below..

You may like to read

January 6, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 15.2 – 8.9 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog.

Max-Min Temp- 15.2 – 8.9 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog. January 7, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 16 – 8 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with moderate fog in the morning.

Max-Min Temp- 16 – 8 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with moderate fog in the morning. January 8, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 16 – 7 degree Celsius; Partly cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning.

Max-Min Temp- 16 – 7 degree Celsius; Partly cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning. January 9, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 15 – 10 degree Celsius; Generally cloudy sky with very little rain.

Max-Min Temp- 15 – 10 degree Celsius; Generally cloudy sky with very little rain. January 10, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 16 – 10 degree Celsius; Partly cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning.

Max-Min Temp- 16 – 10 degree Celsius; Partly cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning. January 11, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 16 – 9 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning.

Max-Min Temp- 16 – 9 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning. January 12, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 16 – 9 degree Celsius; Partly cloudy sky with shallow fog in the morning.

Rain, Thunderstorms Predicted By IMD

According to IMD, the cold wave conditions in New Delhi and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan is likely to continue for the next two days, after which, a significant decrease is expected. There are also chances of thunderstorms and/or hailstorms over Northwest and Central India particularly Rajasthan and West Mathura between January 8 to January 10, 2024.

Delhi experienced a relatively mild winter morning on Saturday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 8.9 degrees Celsius. This is two notches above the seasonal average for this time of the year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to have a ‘cold day’ with the maximum temperature hovering around 16 degrees Celsius. The city also witnessed shallow fog, which affected traffic and rail movement, as per a report by news agency IANS.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.