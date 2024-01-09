Weather Update: Delhi Records Coldest Day, Light Rain Expected Today, Check Full Forecast Here

Delhi Weather Update: Apart from dense fog and cold wave, the weather department also predicted a cloudy sky and the possibility of light rain or drizzle in the city on Tuesday. Check full weather forecast here.

Delhi Weather Forecast

Delhi Weather Update: At 5.3 degrees Celsius, the national capital on Tuesday recorded season’s coldest day on Tuesday which is two notches below the season’s average, according to IMD. The weather office said the city recorded maximum temperature at 17.5 degrees Celsius which is also a notch below the season’s average.

The weather department has also predicted a cloudy sky and the possibility of light rain or drizzle in the city on Tuesday. The IMD also suggested that maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 15 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Apart from Delhi, the weather office has also predicted inclement weather, dense fog for some parts of Punjab. Haryana Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar. Apart from this, dense fog conditions are likely over next 3 days in Punjab and Haryana, the IMD said.

The weather office warned that cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana while Rajasthan is also expected to witness cold day.

