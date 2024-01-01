Home

News

Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues Red Alert For These Areas Due To Dense Fog, Check Forecast

Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues Red Alert For These Areas Due To Dense Fog, Check Forecast

Red Alert has been issued in New Delhi and Gurgaon by IMD due to dense fog. Check the weather forecast for January 1, 2024..

Delhi Winters (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Today is the first day of the year and North India continues to fight the nail-biting cold and the zero visibility due to the extremely dense fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert in Delhi and Gurugram because of the dense fog and in an earlier prediction, the temperature in the national capital is expected to plunge further. Orange Alert has been issued for states like UP and Rajasthan for New Year. The dense fog causing dip in visibility has affected multiple trains and flights. Read to know about the latest prediction by IMD..

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.