IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorm In THESE Areas of Delhi-NCR Today; Complete IMD Prediction Here

According to the forecast for Delhi for the next seven days, it is expected that the capital city will also receive light rain on Thursday, May 18.

Delhi Weather Update: A dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over the adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and NCR on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said said. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to hover around 30 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Areas including North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, East Delhi and NCR are likely to see rains, as per IMD.

Furthermore, it has also predicted light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Meham (Haryana) during next 2 hours.

“Thunderstorm/ Dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, East Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad (UP),” IMD said in a Tweet.

IMD Weather Forecast

According to the forecast for Delhi for the next seven days, it is expected that the capital city will also receive light rain on Thursday, May 18.

As per the weather forecasting agency, the sky will be generally cloudy with the possibility of light rain or drizzle. The maximum temperature in Delhi will go up to 40 and the minimum will settle at 26 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm/ Dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, East Delhi and NCR.

Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad.

IMD has also predicted light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Meham (Haryana) during next 2 hours.

Earlier, the IMD said, the onset of monsoon over Kerala is likely to be delayed this year, predicting its arrival on June 4, four days after the normal date predicted on June 1.

Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI)

Currently, the overall air quality index in the national capital as of 8.30 am stands at 271. The air quality in Delhi’s Dhirpur area touched ‘very poor’ category with an AQI of 323 while Lodhi Road touched ‘poor’ category with an AQI of 225. Gurugram reported an AQI of 280 in ‘poor’ category while Noida recorded an AQI of 266.

