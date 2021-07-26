New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi today and has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers towards evening/night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively on Monday.Also Read - Rain Fury: Death Toll in Maharashtra Rises to 149, IMD Predicts Heavy Showers in Several States on Monday

An orange alert has been issued for Tuesday with the prediction of generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds.

On Sunday, sultry weather conditions prevailed in Delhi with the maximum temperature settling at 37.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

Humidity levels oscillated between 89 per cent and 58 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The national capital recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)