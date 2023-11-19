Home

Delhi To Get Colder: IMD Predicts Fall In Temperature From This Date

Delhi Weather Update: According to IMD, Delhi is going to get colder and chillier from this date. It is also being expected that the temperature in the national capital may go down to 10 degrees this week.

New Delhi: Diwali is over and the winters are officially here. The sultry, hot weather has now left and the chilly, windy weather is coming as the new season arrives. Speaking of the national capital, the city has already become cold in the mornings and evenings and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is going to get even more cold in the coming week. According to IMD, the temperature in Delhi may fall down by a few degrees, from Monday, November 20, 2023. It has also been predicted that the temperature may go down to 10 degrees Celsius by the end of this week. Know all about the latest weather update for Delhi, as told by IMD..

As mentioned earlier, the temperature in Delhi is expected to go down by a few degrees this coming week. According to the weather department, from Monday to Wednesday, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees and the minimum temperature may go down to 11 degree celsius. Light fog is also expected in New Delhi, in the morning for the next six days.

The air quality in the national capital improved marginally to ‘very poor’ from ‘severe’ on Saturday morning. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Capital dropped from 461 at 7 am on Friday to 398 this morning, settling in the ‘very poor’ category. However, the downward shift in the air quality index was of little respite to residents as a dense, toxic haze continued to shroud the city. Speaking to ANI, a morning walker at Kartavya Path said, “We are finding it difficult to breathe. Senior citizens and children are especially at the receiving end of the prevailing foul air in the city. “According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality index at Ghazipur was recorded at 398 at 7.15 am on Saturday.

Another morning walker told ANI that the prevailing toxic air was giving rise to respiratory problems. “There is significant pollution in the air, which is giving us health problems,” he said. Amid the prevailing concerns about high levels of air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, on Friday, sought the Centre’s intervention in reversing the city’s declining air quality. “This situation is persisting in all of north India. Besides Delhi, 12 districts of neighbouring Haryana are recording air quality in the ‘severe’ range. There are 14 locations in Rajasthan as well where the air quality has deteriorated. Several districts in western Uttar Pradesh, too, have reported a similar situation,” Rai told ANI on Friday.

