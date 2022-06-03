New Delhi: In the wake of the sudden spurt in COVID cases, Delhi High Court on Friday directed DGCA and airlines to strictly implement masks at airports and on flights. Headed by acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi, a bench was of the view that heavy fines should be imposed on those not wearing masks at airports and on aircraft. “The rules should be enforced. Violators should be removed physically if need be,” the bench reportedly said.Also Read - West Bengal Reports First COVID-19 Death in Week Time

"We are of the view that the DGCA should issue separate binding directions to all airlines to authorise the airline staff at the airports and in the aircraft, including flight pursers, air hostesses, pilots to take strict action against passengers or staff found violating the masking and hand hygiene norms", India Today reported quoting the bench.

For the unversed, the Delhi HC made the observation while hearing a PIL which was filed over violation of Covid norms during air travel.

Furthermore, it asserted that that violators should be booked and fined. “To enforce compliance, it is necessary to introduce a sufficient deterrent. All persons found violating the norms should be booked and fined. Could be placed on the no-fly list”, it added.

This comes a day after Delhi logged 373 fresh Covid-19 cases and two more deaths while the positivity rate stood at 1.85%, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally increased to 19,07,637 while the death toll stood at 26,212.